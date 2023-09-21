Brad Marchand’s Bruins sweater will look a bit different moving forward.

A “C” will reside on the top left corner of Marchand’s jersey, as Boston on Wednesday officially named the 15th-year pro its new team captain. Marchand, who joined the Original Six organization as a 2006 third-round draft pick, is the 27th captain in Bruins history.

Not long after the announcement was made, the B’s took to their official social media channels and shared a message from the 2011 Stanley Cup champion.

“Hey, guys, it’s your captain speaking,” Marchand said. “I just want to thank everyone for your support. I’m truly very honored and I take a ton of pride in wearing this jersey and being part of this organization and team. We are very excited for this year, to get going. Excited training camp is underway. Just wanted to thank everyone for your support and hope you guys are as excited for the year as I am. Looking forward to going through this journey with you guys.”

Marchand expanded a bit more about the captainship when he met with the media Wednesday afternoon. The 35-year-old acknowledged the Bruins trusting him with the responsibility means more to him than “anyone will ever know.”