The Patriots enter the 2023 NFL season with the worst roster in the AFC East. It’s pretty tough to construct an argument that claims otherwise.

However, Julian Edelman doesn’t believe that will be reflected in the standings at the end of the regular season.

Edelman wasted no time getting takes off in his new role as a FOX NFL analyst. On his first day on the job, the retired wide receiver told his teammates at the network that his former team wouldn’t finish last in the AFC East.

“Fireman Ed still around? J-E-T-S,” Edelman said when asked to predict the division cellar dweller, per FOX Sports’ Peter Schrager.

Oddsmakers certainly expect New York to have a more prosperous campaign than New England. The Patriots took a 7.5 win total at FanDuel Sportsbook into Week 1, while the Jets boasted a 9.5 mark. There’s also a significant gap between New England’s (60-1) and New York’s (18-1) Super Bowl title odds.

Stiff season-opening challenges should give us some idea of what both the Patriots and the Jets are made of. The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are in Foxboro on Sunday, while the vaunted Buffalo Bills will try to spoil Aaron Rodgers’ New York debut in the Meadowlands on Monday night.