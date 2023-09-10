By one way or another, the Jets apparently were determined to start the 2023 season with an above-average quarterback behind center.

New York officially accomplished that goal in late April when it acquired Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with Green Bay. But before the Jets were able to pry the four-time NFL MVP away from the Packers, Gang Green reportedly checked in on another Super Bowl-winning veteran signal-caller.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Joe Douglas and company called the Rams to ask about Matthew Stafford’s availability when their Rodgers pursuit stalled out. Los Angeles apparently made it clear to New York that Stafford wasn’t going anywhere, so the conversations between the two teams “were more exploratory than anything else,” per Rapoport.

It’s tough to knock the Jets for their reported inquiry. It’s good business practice to leave no stone unturned, and teams might have thought the Rams were totally open for business when they traded all-world cornerback Jalen Ramsey at the turn of the new league year. In fact, New York wasn’t the only team to ask about Stafford over the offseason, per Rappoport.

Fortunately for the Jets, they ultimately landed their preferred choice and he’ll make his regular-season team debut Monday night in the Meadowlands against the Buffalo Bills. Stafford and the Rams, meanwhile, will kick off their 2023 slate Sunday in Seattle.