If you watched the Patriots lose to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, you know New England still needs help at offensive tackle.

So, what about La’el Collins?

A report last week indicated the Patriots were interested in Collins following his release from the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back Ezekiel Elliott, who played with Collins while with the Dallas Cowboys, even lobbied for the move during a news conference.

But The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Monday threw cold water on the idea of Collins joining the Patriots.

“Doesn’t sound like anything is imminent or in the works at the moment,” he wrote in a reply to a question from an X platform user.

Collins tore his ACL and MCL last December during the Bengals’ game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. He hasn’t seen a single NFL snap at left tackle, instead spending the bulk of his career at right tackle, where he’s been effective.

New England’s offensive line struggled mightily Sunday night with left tackle Trent Brown sidelined due to a concussion. Newcomer Vederian Lowe was awful in his place, and Calvin Anderson also had major issues on the right side of the line. Tyrone Wheatley Jr., whom the Patriots acquired in a preseason trade with the Cleveland Browns, still hasn’t appeared in a game since joining New England but can play both tackle spots.

The 0-2 Patriots will visit the 1-1 New York Jets on Sunday.