FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots reportedly are interested in La’el Collins, and Ezekiel Elliott hopes the free agent tackle ultimately lands in New England.

Collins, who tore his ACL and MCL late last season, was released by the Bengals on Tuesday after just one campaign in Cincinnati. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cowboys, joining Dallas one year before it drafted Elliott.

The two since have become close friends.

“I’d love to see LC here,” Elliott said after Thursday’s Patriots practice. “LC’s become one of my best friends. Super close. … It would be great to get him up here.”

Collins’ free agency arrived at a convenient time for the Patriots, who could be without starting left tackle Trent Brown on Sunday. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a concussion, putting his status for Sunday’s home game against the Miami Dolphins in doubt.

“LC, he’s a load,” Elliott said. “He loves to get his hands on people. He’s going to punch. He’s going to strike the heck out of you.”

It’s worth noting that Collins hasn’t played an NFL snap at left tackle. But he could factor in at right tackle, with Calvin Anderson, who started on the right side in Week 1, joining newcomers Vedarian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. as options on the left.

The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.