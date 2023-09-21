Patriots Hall Of Famer Rips ‘Scared’ Jets QB Zach Wilson

According to a member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, the New York Jets have another quarterback playing as if he is seeing ghosts on the field.

While the Jets may voice that they have confidence in Zach Wilson, former Patriots star safety Rodney Harrison, who serves as an NFL analyst for NBC, certainly doesn’t.

Harrison went on MassLive’s “Eye on Foxborough” podcast this week and ripped into Wilson, who continues to look like he doesn’t belong on an NFL field.

“It just looks like this kid is scared to death,” Harrison told Karen Guregian, as transcribed by MassLive. “He’s got the weight of the world on him. He’s playing in New York, the most scrutinized media market in the world. And I don’t think it gets any better. I think it just continues to go until they make a change.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets thought Wilson was going to take a backseat to Aaron Rodgers this season, but that was until the four-time league MVP tore his Achilles just four snaps into the campaign.

With that, Wilson is back to being front and center for the 1-1 Jets and his play is once again uninspiring. In two games, he has completed just 54.2% of his passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Granted, three of those picks for Wilson came last Sunday against one of the top defenses the NFL has to offer in the Dallas Cowboys.

Harrison believes the Jets should just move away from Wilson altogether and trade for a “bridge” quarterback. That perhaps could be on the mind of the franchise depending on how Wilson performs against the New England Patriots on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

It will be another difficult defense for Wilson to decipher, and one that could put a wide-eye look on his face if things continue to go wrong for him.