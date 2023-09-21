One of the Patriots’ starting defensive linemen was back to full practice participation Thursday.

Veteran D-tackle Davon Godchaux returned to practice and was removed from the injury report. He missed Wednesday due to personal reasons following the birth of his daughter.

Godchaux’s removal was one of two changes to New England’s injury report as Sunday’s Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets approaches. Rookie Sidy Sow (concussion) did not participate in Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday.

Cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice for the second straight day. He exited Sunday night’s loss to the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is the full Patriots injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DB Marcus Jones, Shoulder

OL Sidy Sow, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Concussion

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

WR DeVante Parker, Knee

G Cole Strange, Knee

The Jets got two players back at practice Thursday. D-lineman John Franklin-Myers and kicker Greg Zuerlein both were limited after sitting out Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Safety Tony Adams and offensive tackle Duane Brown did not practice for New York.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Tony Adams, Hamstring

OT Duane Brown, Shoulder, Hip

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Mekhi Becton, Knee

CB Michael Carter II, Elbow

RB Breece Hall, Knee

DL John Franklin-Myers, Hip

LB Quincy Williams, Knee

K Greg Zuerlein, Groin

The Patriots and Jets both will hold their final Week 3 practice on Friday. Kickoff on Sunday at MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.