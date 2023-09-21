One of the Patriots’ starting defensive linemen was back to full practice participation Thursday.
Veteran D-tackle Davon Godchaux returned to practice and was removed from the injury report. He missed Wednesday due to personal reasons following the birth of his daughter.
Godchaux’s removal was one of two changes to New England’s injury report as Sunday’s Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets approaches. Rookie Sidy Sow (concussion) did not participate in Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday.
Cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice for the second straight day. He exited Sunday night’s loss to the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury.
Here is the full Patriots injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Marcus Jones, Shoulder
OL Sidy Sow, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Concussion
CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
G Cole Strange, Knee
The Jets got two players back at practice Thursday. D-lineman John Franklin-Myers and kicker Greg Zuerlein both were limited after sitting out Wednesday.
Safety Tony Adams and offensive tackle Duane Brown did not practice for New York.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
S Tony Adams, Hamstring
OT Duane Brown, Shoulder, Hip
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Mekhi Becton, Knee
CB Michael Carter II, Elbow
RB Breece Hall, Knee
DL John Franklin-Myers, Hip
LB Quincy Williams, Knee
K Greg Zuerlein, Groin
The Patriots and Jets both will hold their final Week 3 practice on Friday. Kickoff on Sunday at MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Tork Mason/Stevens Point Journal via USA TODAY Sports Images