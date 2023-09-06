Welcome to the Patriots Prospect Preview, the only place to find college football prospects worth keeping your Patriots-happy eye on throughout the season. Let’s keep it moving with Week 2.

We got a nice little taste of college football last weekend, with the Week 0 slate offering us a glimpse at some potential offensive and defensive linemen that Bill Belichick certainly had his eyes on.

That’s why we’re going to spare you from lineman talk this week, as the full slate of games gives us an opportunity to talk about some of the fast guys! Let’s quit wasting time and jump into the list of college players all New England Patriots fans should keep an eye on this weekend.

Bralen Trice (#8), EDGE, Washington

Week 2: vs. Tulsa (5 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network)

If you’re looking for a pass-rushing prospect with the same physical makeup of Matthew Judon, here you go.

Bralen Trice likely won’t blow anyone away with his testing numbers throughout the draft process, but there might not be another prospect who puts better reps on film. The prolific pass-rush prospect looks like a trimmer version of Judon on the field and has the rushing arsenal to go with it. He finished with 9.0 sacks in 2022 and might be the best EDGE prospect when it comes to defending the run in this class.

Alfred Collins (#95), DL, Texas

Week 2: vs. Alabama (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Let’s slide inside for our next entry, where Alfred Collins plays most of his snaps — but not all of them.

Collins is an incredibly versatile defensive line prospect, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 315 pounds and playing 2i-through-6 tech. He’s an athletic gap shooter, giving him plenty of opportunities to be disruptive against the run and pass. He’ll be facing off against a Patriots feeding factory in Alabama this week, with a matchup against the Crimson Tide exactly what he could need to dart up draft boards.

JC Latham (#65), OT, Alabama

Week 2: vs. Texas (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Who will be tasked with blocking Collins? JC Latham, Alabama’s star offensive tackle and one of the very best that will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Latham has played on the right side throughout his entire career, which is helpful for the Patriots — whose biggest question mark comes at that very spot. We’ll know more about New England’s needs at tackle after each of its many options gets a crack, but there’s no doubt Latham is and has been on the Patriots’ radar.

Xavier Worthy (#1), WR, Texas

Week 2: vs. Alabama (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Yes, we’re back to the Alabama-Texas game because, frankly, you shouldn’t be focused on any other matchup.

Xavier Worthy has been the most productive player on Texas’ offense over the last two seasons not named Bijan Robinson, totaling 122 catches for 1,741 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s got an opportunity to prove that he’s one of the top wideouts in the upcoming draft with a big performance against Alabama star Kool-Aid McKinstry.

The Patriots will be watching, and you should too.