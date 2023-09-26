DeVante Parker is dubious of Sauce Gardner’s low-blow allegation against Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Parker on Monday responded to a video clip of the alleged incident shared by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

“Still don’t see anything,” the New England wide receiver wrote on the X platform.

DeVante Parker weighs in on the latest Mac Jones-Sauce Gardner video evidence: pic.twitter.com/VkzBqSRZLv — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 26, 2023

Gardner, the New York Jets’ star cornerback, claimed Jones hit him in his “private parts” during a post-whistle scrum in Sunday’s Patriots victory at MetLife Stadium. The alleged cheap shot reignited the “dirty player” debate, with multiple current and former NFL players slapping Jones with that label.

Jones said “nothing was intentional” when asked about the play Monday. He will not be suspended, per a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, but could be fined for his actions.

The league fined Jones three times last season — twice for unnecessary roughness and once for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The 1-2 Patriots will visit the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.