The final verdict on Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in heading into Week 2.

Meyers, who signed a three-deal deal with Las Vegas in the offseason, put together an impressive debut, totaling 81 yards receiving on nine catches — he was targeted 10 times — with two touchdowns in a 17-16 Week 1 Raiders win. That marked a game-high in receptions, but in the fourth quarter, Meyers went down with a head injury, prompting an early exit before Las Vegas defeated the Denver Broncos.

Now, with the Raiders plowing ahead, they’ll enter a huge test in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills without Meyers who has been ruled out with a concussion, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

“Jakobi’s a really good football player, and so, if he’s not available, then everybody has to step up and give themselves great opportunities to produce, and that’s a good thing for them,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Friday, per Gutierrez. “And that’s what the National Football League’s all about. We won’t have any more weeks where we don’t have somebody that’s banged up. So, the season has begun, and the injuries will happen as nature takes its course and other people have the opportunities to go out there and produce.”

It’s a minor setback for Meyers, who before debuting with the Raiders, hadn’t recorded a multi-touchdown game in four previous seasons spent with the New England Patriots. He’ll remain in concussion protocol until further notice.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas’ upcoming bid for a 2-0 season start won’t come easy, but does open the door for options like Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and DeAndre Carter to step in and fill the void on Sunday.