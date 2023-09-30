Raiders Reportedly Release Chandler Jones Following Arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly have decided to remove themselves from the sad and scary situation surrounding Chandler Jones.

The Raiders reportedly released Jones on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jones’ tenure in Las Vegas reportedly comes to a close after a turbulent week that included an arrest Friday. The 33-year-old allegedly violated a domestic violence temporary protective order and was later transferred to a behavioral health facility after he claimed to be taken to a hospital against his will.

Jones was active on social media during the week, rambling live on X for nearly 25 minutes.

Jones was away from the Raiders throughout his final month under contract, eventually being placed on the non-football injury/illness list Sept. 20 after he made a series of social media posts aimed at the team, owner Mark Davis, general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels.

It is fair to wonder if the release could signal the end of Jones’ career.