Red Sox Recall Recently Claimed Pitcher From Triple-A

At this point in the season, there’s no reason for the Boston Red Sox to not exhaust their options in the bullpen.

Boston has relied heavily on relief pitching over the last month, with starters procuring a 24-26 record with a 5.13 ERA across 217 1/3 innings pitched since the All-Star break. That, alongside missed time from Brennan Bernardino and a new role for Nick Pivetta, has led to an increased workload in the ‘pen.

That’s why they made a move to add a fresh face Saturday, recalling right-handed pitcher Zack Weiss from Triple-A Worcester and optioning left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/0qzCqB128f — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 9, 2023

The 31-year-old Weiss was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 25. The right-hander has posted a 5.79 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 19 career outings with the Cincinnati Reds and Angels. Weiss was solid in Worcester, allowing just two hits in four innings pitched, striking out six and walking just two.

Story continues below advertisement

Weiss will wear No. 56 with the Red Sox.