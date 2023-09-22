The Boston Red Sox open their final homestand of the regular season Friday, looking to end things on the right note against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

Chris Sale will take the hill for Boston against a ton of right-handed bats, with Chicago looking to get favorable matchups with eight righties and a switch-hitter in the box.

The Red Sox will deploy a more traditional lineup, with three left-handed bats breaking things up in the order.

Ceddanne Rafaela will continue to lead things off for the Red Sox, only he’ll be doing it from a different position this time. The 23-year-old will get his first-ever start at second base, with Adam Duvall and Trevor Story taking their customary spots in center field and at shortstop.

Rafael Devers, Justin Turner and Alex Verdugo will protect Rafaela, with Devers playing third, Turner taking the DH spot and Verdugo in right field. Duvall will bat fifth and Story will bat seventh, with Masataka Yoshida splitting them and playing left field.

Bobby Dalbec will remain in the lineup, playing first base and batting eighth. Connor Wong will catch Sale and bat ninth.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and White Sox:

BOSTON RED SOX (75-78)

Ceddanne Rafaela, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Adam Duvall, CF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Chris Sale, LHP (6-4, 4.66 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (58-95)

Tim Anderson, SS

Yoán Moncada, 3B

Luis Robert Jr., CF

Eloy Jiménez, DH

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Elvis Andrus, 2B

Trayce Thompson, RF

Zach Remillard, LF

Korey Lee, C

Touki Toussaint, RHP (4-7, 5.40 ERA)