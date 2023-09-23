Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Ceddanne Rafaela Makes Another Shift

Manager Alex Cora has a clear plan for Ceddanne Rafaela, and that will be on display Saturday at Fenway Park.

Rafaela will start in center field after getting the nod at second base during the Red Sox’s series-opening win Friday night — Rafaela shifted to center field during the matchup.

Boston will turn to Nick Pivatta to get it a game under .500 when he pitches opposite Dylan Cease. Pivetta will face off against former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, who did not start the series opener.

Rafaela’s start in center field takes Adam Duvall out of the lineup and moves Masataka Yoshida up one spot in the order. Enmanuel Valdez, who was recalled Friday after Luis Urías was placed on the injured list, will start at second base and bat seventh behind Trevor Story. And Reese McGuire will take Connor Wong’s place at the bottom of the order.

Boston reinstated Kenley Jansen prior to Saturday’s matinee matchup and optioned Zach Weiss to Triple-A Worcester.

First pitch for the middle matchup of the Red Sox-White Sox series is scheduled at 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the matchup on NESN starting with pregame coverage at 3 p.m.

Here are the full lineups for both sides below.

BOSTON RED SOX (76-78)

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Nick Pivetta, RHP (9-9, 4.48 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (58-96)

Tim Anderson, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Luis Robert Jr., CF

Eloy Jiménez, DH

Yoán Moncada, 3B

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Gavin Sheets, RF

Lenyn Sosa, 2B

Korey Lee, C

Dylan Cease, RHP (7-8, 4.85 ERA)