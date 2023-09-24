Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Trevor Story, Alex Verdugo Sit

The Red Sox and the White Sox will compete for a series win Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Alex Cora made a series of lineup changes coming off Saturday’s 1-0 loss. Alex Verdugo, Trevor Story, Bobby Dalbec and Reese McGuire all will start the contest on the bench after starting the middle game. On the flip side, Adam Duvall, Pablo Reyes, Wilyer Abreu and Connor Wong all will be back in the starting nine for the matinee matchup.

Boston will give the ball to Kutter Crawford for the series finale. The right-hander was OK in his only other outing against the South Siders this season, allowing four earned runs on five hits over six innings in late June at Guaranteed Rate Field. Crawford will be opposed by fellow righty Mike Clevinger, who hasn’t faced Boston since 2019.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game:

Story continues below advertisement

RED SOX (76-79)

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, 1B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Adam Duvall, RF

Wilyer Abreu, LF

Pablo Reyes, SS

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (6-7, 4.19 ERA)

WHITE SOX (59-96)

Elvis Andrus, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Luis Robert, CF

Eloy Jiménez, DH

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Gavin Sheets, RF

Lenyn Sosa, 3B

Zach Remillard, 2B

Korey Lee, C

Mike Clevinger, RHP (8-8, 3.42 ERA)