Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Ceddanne Rafaela Holds Onto Spot

The Red Sox will look to get off the schneid against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Wednesday night, with Boston deploying a mix of old and new in its lineup.

Tanner Houck will take the mound against the Yankees for the first time since suffering a facial fracture in a matchup with New York in June. The 27-year-old took a line drive off his face off the bat of Kyle Higashioka.

The Red Sox will lead things off with Alex Verdugo, who returns after getting the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader off. Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Wilyer Abreu and Reese McGuire will all return to the lineup, as well, batting second, third, fifth and seventh, respectively.

Triston Casas and Trevor Story will keep their spots in the order and on the diamond, with Ceddanne Rafaela sticking in center field but sliding from the leadoff spot to eighth in the order. It will be the 22-year-old’s fourth consecutive start. Luis Urias will work from the bottom of the order, sliding from third base to second base in his second start in as many days.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Yankees:

BOSTON RED SOX (73-72)

Alex Verdugo RF

Rafael Devers 3B

Masataka Yoshida DH

Triston Casas 1B

Wilyer Abreu LF

Trevor Story SS

Reese McGuire C

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Luis Urias 2B

Tanner Houck, RHP (4-9, 5.28 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (73-72)

Estevan Florial CF

Aaron Judge RF

Gleyber Torres 2B

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Austin Wells C

Anthony Volpe SS

Jake Bauers 1B

Oswaldo Cabrera LF

Oswald Peraza 3B

Clarke Schmidt, RHP (9-8, 4.54 ERA)