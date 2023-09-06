Red Sox Wrap: Boston Rallies Late Only To Fall In Extra Innings To Rays

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 6-8 in extra innings, snapping their three-game winning streak at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 72-67 on the season while the Rays improved to 84-55.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It wasn’t the cleanest of games.

In fact, both the Red Sox and the Rays had the opportunity to either get out of innings without allowing a run but floundered defensively or on the mound, permitting their opponent to cash in, or had base running blunders that ended their innings prematurely.

The Red Sox scored the go ahead run in the top of the 11th inning when Luis Urias reached on an infield single that plated Rob Refsnyder, but Brandon Lowe scorched a three-run dinger off Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen to secure the victory for the Rays in the bottom of the frame.

It all began in the bottom of the second inning when Wilyer Abreu missed read a fly ball off the bat of Rays DH Jonathan Aranda that dropped in front of him and allowed Tampa to take the early lead.

With the bases loaded for the Rays in the fourth inning, Joe Jacques came in to get Kutter Crawford out of the jam but instead hit the first two batters he faced — walking in two runs before retiring the side.

After capitalizing on the Red Sox miscues, Tampa made a comedy of errors to allow Boston back in the game.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Adam Duvall kept the Red Sox alive in the bottom of the 10th inning when he threw out Josh Lowe at home after collecting the fly ball from Christian Bethancourt to end the inning.

— Enmanuel Valdez launched his fifth home run of the season in the third inning to bring the Red Sox within one. Valdez finished the night 2-for-3 from the dish and is slashing .248/.295/.429 on the season.

— Justin Turner went 2-for-5 in the game knocking in two runs for his 90th and 91st RBIs of the season. The designated hitter is slashing .285/.357/.478 in his first season with the Red Sox.

