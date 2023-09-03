Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is seemingly getting better by the day.

Casas’ first full season didn’t exactly get off to a great start, with the 23-year-old procuring a slash line of .133/.283/.293 through his first 25 games. Things have steadily risen, however.

In each of the first four months of the season, Casas improved his OPS by more than .080 points — reaching a high point in July when he had an OPS of 1.199. Things fell off in August, as it fell to a measly 0.918, but hey, no one is perfect.

The fact of the matter is that Casas has been incredible over the second half of the season, slashing .333/.430/.652 with 13 home runs and 28 RBIs. There have been few better first baseman in the American League over that span, which has come from growing into an everyday big leaguer.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve learned a lot about the game,” Casas told NESN’s Tom Caron following Saturday’s win over the Royals. “… Just treat every day like its own individual challenge. It’s a blessing to come out here and play the game that I love for a living, so I look at it as a privilege, not a task.”

That win over the Royals, which snapped a five-game skid for the Red Sox, started with another big swing from Casas, who belted a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. That helped Boston jump out to an early lead and eventually coast to a victory at Kauffman Stadium.

The added comfort has seemingly come with some confidence, as Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared Saturday.

“Lately, what he talks about in (hitters) meetings, he executes,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He had a great game plan and knew what he was looking for. He hit the ball to left-center. That was good. He ran the bases well, attacked second (base) and he’s been playing better defense, too. He’s been great. He’s been one of the best hitters in the big leagues in the second part of the season.”

There has been nothing but growth for Casas in his rookie season, with no end in sight. That should have Red Sox fans very very excited.