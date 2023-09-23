The jump from college to the pros tends to include a healthier diet, but the New York Jets nutritionist probably had a headache after seeing why Sauce Gardner went viral on social media this week.

Rahim Mohamed, aka General Ock, creates a following on social media by making unique sandwiches with celebrities and influencers “the Ocky Way” at his bodega-inspired shop.

He released a video Friday featuring Gardner where they made a sandwich “the Sauce Way.” That meant a honey bun sandwich with sausage, turkey bacon, mozzarella sticks and chopped cheese topped with barbeque sauce.

The Jets’ social media account shared the video with the caption “just a little light breakfast.” And the meal might be great for the average 23-year-old or any person in their early 20s after adult beverages, but it might not be the ideal meal for an All-Pro cornerback, especially on the week of a matchup against your division rival.

Granted, Gardner was not seen actually tasting the sandwich. That didn’t stop fans from cracking jokes about what Gardner would feel like if he actually did eat the sandwich.

Just seen Sauce Gardner get a Sasuage, Bacon, Egg & Chopped Cheese on a Honey Bun with mozzarella sticks & BBQ sauce. He finna shit himself on Sunday 💔💔💔 — pastor matt 🧼 (@MonsieurMatt25) September 22, 2023

Look, he’s still got 22 year old metabolism, is a world class athlete and is 6’3 200 lbs…he can have a little disgusting 8000 calorie sandwich as a treat he’ll be fine https://t.co/oMY1BjjQTG — yc (@yc) September 23, 2023

Sauce Gardner – OUT (illness) vs Patriots — The Jets Wall (@TheJetsWall) September 23, 2023

Perhaps an antacid will do the trick to help Gardner get ready for the New England Patriots, who are in need of consistency on offense. So if a Patriots receiver does beat Gardner in coverage, Jets fans know where to find their excuse.