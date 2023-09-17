Seahawks-Lions Official Big Timed Geno Smith With Comical Mic’d Up Moment

Passions can run high on the field, especially when players are trying to argue with the referees on calls they feel are wrong or missed.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was called for intentional grounding when he overthrew Tyler Lockett in the fourth quarter with Seattle trailing the Detroit Lions 21-17.

Smith ran over to head referee Alex Kemp arguing that Lockett ran the wrong route and with his microphone already turned on to explain the call on the field, Kemp dismissed Smith’s argument in hilarious fashion.

“I’m talking to America here, excuse me,” Kemp said to Smith before he continued explaining the penalty.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll could be seen on the sidelines incised a flag was thrown on the play.

Pete Carroll is HEATED after an intentional grounding call 😳 pic.twitter.com/7zM2PSYCgm — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2023

Even though the Seahawks would take another penalty on the drive for illegal formation, Smith connected with Lockett six plays later for a three-yard touchdown making it 24-21 Seattle.

The two clubs would battle into overtime with the Seahawks coming out on top 37-31. Seattle will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 and Detroit will host the undefeated Atlanta Falcons.