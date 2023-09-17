Saturday night’s Colorado-Colorado State rivalry game offered plenty to write home about, but the same apparently can’t be said about the postgame meeting between head coaches.

After days of increasing hype, the Buffaloes and the Rams battled in a primetime classic at Folsom Field. Colorado ultimately prevailed in double overtime after it impressively erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Once the final whistle sounded, all eyes were on the head coaches as personnel from both sides made their way onto the field. Fans likely were expecting theatrics after Jay Norvell bizarrely took a shot at Deion Sanders earlier in the week. But according to Sanders, nothing noteworthy was said.

“There was nothing meaningful,” Sanders told reporters, per the Coloradoan. “I know that Shedeur kind of got in-between, but no. I don’t hold any of that – I don’t have time for any of that. I’m on to bigger things. I’m happy for the brother, I really am, and I’m happy that they thought they played a good game. I’m happy that he’s a head coach. I’m truly happy for any brother that’s doing it in a successful manner – I truly am.”

Story continues below advertisement

That said, it still sounds like there isn’t any love lost between Sanders and Norvell.

“I don’t know where all of this stuff came from, but I have to respond,” Sanders told reporters. “You aren’t going to just attack me and I’m gonna sit back and say nothing – but I’m happy for that dude. I mean, I don’t know him but I’m happy for him. I wish the best for him. My success doesn’t have anything to do with his, so why wouldn’t I want him to succeed? I don’t know how people get down like that. My blessings ain’t got nothing to do with his blessings.”

Colorado, now 3-0, will close out the month with a very tough two-game stretch that includes a trip to Eugene to play No. 13 Oregon as well as a home matchup with Caleb Williams and USC. And to make matters more difficult for the Buffaloes, they probably will have to play those games without two-way start Travis Hunter.