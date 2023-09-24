Taylor Swift all but confirmed the rumors she is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday when the iconic musician showed up to Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kansas City host the Chicago Bears.

Swift was captured by FOX Sports not only attending the Week 3 game, but standing next to Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported just before kickoff the plan was for Swift to watch the game from Kelce’s suite.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Swift and Kelce have been involved in rumors for weeks and Jason Kelce, the older brother of the star tight end, called them “100% true.”

Travis Kelce went on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday and addressed the rumors himself. He did not, however, come out and bluntly say he was dating the 12-time Grammy award winner.

“I threw the ball in her court,” Kelce told McAfee. “I told her that I’ve seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead, and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s more lit. We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Kelce and the Chiefs entered the contest as a 12.5-point home favorite against the Bears.