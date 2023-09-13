Where Boston Team’s Top Pick Will Land In Inaugural PWHL Draft

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) will hold its inaugural draft on Sept. 18, 2023, and we now know when the Boston franchise will make its pick.

Boston holds the No. 3 pick in the six-team draft, with Minnesota being awarded the first overall pick by way of a draft lottery conducted on Sept. 1, followed by Toronto, Boston, New York, Ottawa, and Montreal.

Danielle Marmer, a former player development and scouting assistant with the Boston Bruins, is the general manager for Boston and will be tasked with making the first selection in the franchise’s history. She has even given some insight into who she’ll be looking to for a helping hand.

“They know the players and the teammates better than I could ever know them,” Marmer said when talking about the current roster. “… I’m working through putting players into buckets figuring out what we need and what I think that’s gonna help complement these players. That is definitely the next step for me is picking their brains and seeing who the players are that you like to play with. Who’s the hardest to play against, who can complement what we’re trying to create here.”

Story continues below advertisement

The PWHL draft will consist of 15 rounds and 90 total picks using a snake format. There will not be any trades allowed until the completion of the 2023-24 season.