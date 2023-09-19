Football fans who attended the game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Monday night audibly gasped as they watched the replay of Nick Chubb’s knee injury on the in-stadium video board.

That gruesomeness is why ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” production team opted not to show the replay on the broadcast, a spokesperson told The Athletic after the game.

“We viewed the replays in our production truck immediately after the play and decided to use discretion out of respect to the viewers and Nick Chubb,” the ESPN spokesperson told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch.

After ESPN play-by-play man Joe Buck shared the World Wide Leader would not air the replay, color commentator Troy Aikman added: “Yeah, we’re not going to show it. It’s as bad as you can imagine.”

After the Steelers earned a 26-22 victory, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Chubb suffered a “significant” knee injury. Stefanski does not expect Chubb will return to the Browns this season.

Cleveland will host the Tennessee Titans in a Week 3 contest Sunday afternoon.