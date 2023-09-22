The Dallas Cowboys looked like one of the NFL’s best teams in the first two weeks of the 2023 season.

But they’ll need to navigate the rest of that campaign without one of their best players.

Star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending torn ACL in practice Thursday, dealing a significant blow to the Cowboys’ vaunted defense.

Diggs was a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons and a first-team All-Pro in 2021. Over Dallas’ first two games this season — lopsided wins over the New York Giants and Jets — the 25-year-old Alabama product was Pro Football Focus’s sixth-highest-graded cornerback. His coverage grade was fourth-best among qualified corners.

The Cowboys still are skilled in the secondary — their other starting corner is 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore — but losing Diggs hurts Dallas and helps its upcoming opponents.

Among those: Gilmore’s former team, the New England Patriots, who are set to visit AT&T Stadium next Sunday.

The Patriots’ passing game has shown improvement this season under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, but it’s lacked explosiveness and struggled to generate big plays. Just two of Mac Jones’ NFL-high 66 completions thus far went for 20-plus yards. Only the Carolina Panthers had fewer 20-plus-yard passing plays in Weeks 1 and 2.

Diggs’ injury creates a more favorable matchup for Jones and company in Week 4, though still not an ideal one. Diggs’ projected replacement, DaRon Bland, had five interceptions last season, and the Cowboys still boast a fearsome pass rush led by superstar linebacker Micah Parsons.

Diggs had a pick-six in Dallas’ 2021 visit to Gillette Stadium but also allowed a 75-yard touchdown in that game, which the Patriots lost 35-29 in overtime.

The Patriots first will need to solve another formidable defense when they visit the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New England badly needs a win over its Zach Wilson-led AFC East rival as it looks to avoid its first 0-3 start since 1993.