The Dallas Cowboys’ hot start to the 2023 NFL season took a speed bump Thursday with an injury to one of their best players.

Trevor Diggs suffered a leg injury in practice and was seen on crutches during open locker period, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. Dallas feared the Pro Bowl cornerback tore his ACL, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

“Couple of you saw him leaving the field,” Dak Prescott told reporters, per Werder. “So, prayers; hoping for the best. Simple as that.”

The injury happened during a 1-on-1 period, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. The All-Pro corner was scheduled to undergo an MRI, per Rapoport.

Dallas was the league’s top defensive unit in the first two weeks of the season ranking first in defensive EPA and multiple defensive categories, including sacks, turnovers and points allowed per game.

However, Diggs’ ability to lock down No. 1 wide receivers in man coverage opposite Stephon Gilmore is a big part of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s scheme, so there would need to be significant adjustments if Diggs misses significant time.

It’s looking likely Diggs will miss this Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals in Arizona, but his status for Week 4 against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium will depend on the results of the MRI.