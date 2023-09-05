The Boston Celtics are a few weeks away from the start of the 2023-2024 season and a chance for another deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference.

As one of the sport’s most historic franchises, the Boston Celtics continue to connect its current stars to previous icons of the past.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum recently reunited with 2008 NBA Champion Paul Pierce in another offseason video posted to the team’s social media handles.

No days off for JT and The Truth 💪🏾☘️ pic.twitter.com/5xfwWBnNVt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 4, 2023

The two have previously worked out together and continue to do so in a connection of players that performed at a high level in Boston.

The Celtics begin the 2023-2024 season on Oct. 25 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.