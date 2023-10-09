We know it feels like the Patriots season already is over. But, if only for a moment, let’s look ahead to future matchups that could mean something if New England somehow gets its act together.

The Patriots will “host” the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany. The game looked like a layup when the schedule was released last spring, but with the Colts off to a 3-2 start and New England now 1-4 after Sunday’s awful loss to the New Orleans Saints, nothing is guaranteed.

However, there’s a decent chance the Colts will be without Anthony Richardson, their new franchise quarterback.

Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in Sunday’s home win over the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The rookie could miss a month or more, putting his status for the Week 10 Germany game in jeopardy.

Richardson was off to a surprisingly explosive start. A true dual-threat quarterback, the Florida product completed 57% of his passes for 479 yards and three TDs while throwing one interception in three games. He racked up 131 yards and four TDs on 23 rushing attempts.

Strangely, you could argue the Richardson injury improves Indy’s chances of beating New England next month.

Yes, the Patriots look like a complete disaster. But if there’s one bankable remnant from the dynasty years, it’s Bill Belichick’s ability to make any rookie quarterback look foolish. For as great as Richardson has looked, it’s not hard to envision him melting down against a Belichick defense.

But Richardson’s replacement, Gardner Minshew? He’s not your average backup.

Sure, he’s not a star, but Minshew is an experienced, talented veteran who does a good job of protecting the ball. In four-plus NFL seasons, Minshew has 46 touchdown passes compared to just 15 interceptions.

And he looks comfortable running the Colts offense. In relief of Richardson on Sunday, Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards.

Yes, Indy’s ceiling is lower without Richardson on the field. But the sad reality is New England fans probably can’t pencil in a Week 10 victory regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Colts.