Bruins Release Alex Chiasson, Announce Roster For Flyers Preseason Game

The Boston Bruins announced several roster moves following practice at Warrion Ice Arena on Sunday afternoon, including releasing Alex Chiasson from his professional tryout agreement — on his birthday.

Chiasson signed the PTO on Aug. 21 in the hopes of making his seventh team in the past eight seasons. Unfortunately for the Boston University product, Boston will not become his home for the upcoming centennial season.

The 33-year-old forward appeared in one preseason game for the Bruins, recording 15:20 of ice time and finished as a minus-1 in the 4-3 shootout loss against the Flyers on Friday night.

The Bruins also announced the organization placed goaltender Michael DiPietro on waivers for purpose of assignment and Frederic Brunet and Brett Harrison have been assigned to Boston’s AHL affiliate Providence’s training camp.

The Black and Gold are heading to Philadelphia for a rematch agains the Flyers on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Matthew Poitras and Ian Mitchell are both skating in their third game of the preseason and will be joined by veterans Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm. Jeremy Swayman will make his first preseason debut in net for the Bruins.

Here’s the full roster the Bruins will roll out.

Forwards: Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Fabian Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen

Defesemen: Mike Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Ian Mitchell, Dan Renouf, Reilly Walsh

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Jeremy Swayman

Puck drop from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN.