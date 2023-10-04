Bruins Top Prospects Making Boston’s Decision Very Difficult As Season Nears

The Boston Bruins have one final dress rehearsal on Thursday night before the puck drops on the centennial season.

Head Coach Jim Montgomery said on Sunday that the players skating in the final preseason game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden will most likely be the ones donning the Spoked-B come opening night.

Two highly-touted prospects have made the decision very hard for Montgomery on whether or not they will make the big club.

Defenseman Mason Lohrei and center Matthew Poitras have shown the Bruins that they are legitimate NHL players but they don’t necessarily need to be rushed into the lineup. Lohrei could spend a full season playing for Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence, however, Poitras would have to be sent back to his junior team the Guelph Storm due to the contract with the OHL.

“I think I’ve played pretty well,” Poitras said after the Bruins 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’ve done everything I can. Just think I made it pretty difficult on them.”

Poitras recorded a goal and was 58.8% in faceoffs in 18:27 minutes of ice time in the loss. He centered the top line with Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic flanked on his wings.

Montgomery noted the positives in Poitras’s game, despite playing in back-to-back games with travel.

“Overall I think he competed,” Montgomery said, per team-provided video. “He lost some battles but he comes back and wins battles. That was a big goal he scored to tie it up. He continues to show a lot of poise with the puck.”

Lohrei also recorded a goal in the loss while skating in the top pairing with Charlie McAvoy. He led all Boston skaters with 24:40 minutes of ice time.

“I thought Lohrei was really on his toes,” Montgomery said. “It was the best I’ve seen him jump into the offense, really supporting plays. I really loved his goal because that’s the way we want to play once we get the puck we want to transition five guys going. It was nice to see a defenseman pass to a defenseman for a goal.”

Lohrei has been paired with McAvoy in two of his three Bruins’ preseason appearances and thrives with each opportunity he gets.

“He’s one of those guys that just makes everybody else on the ice so much better,” Lohrei said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s a world-class talent and I’m super lucky to get to play with him and learn from him.”

Lohrei said he is trying to play his game within the Bruins system to be impactful on the ice.

“I’ve always loved jumping up in the play and trying to use my skill and hockey sense to make plays,” Lohrei explained. “At first you got to be a little more conservative but as I get more comfortable — just try and keep doing what I do and make plays to other guys.”

The Bruins will travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers on Thursday night, it will be interesting to see if either Poitras or Lohrei get another look in the Bruins lineup. After that, Montgomery will have to make the final cuts to the roster before the Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks for opening night on Oct. 11.

It’s important to note, Poitras can appear in nine NHL games without penalty to the Bruins if they do decide to send him back to juniors.