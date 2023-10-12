Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots Rumors On Bill Belichick’s Job

The New England Patriots have reached rock bottom, sitting in last place in the AFC East with a 1-4 record and back-to-back losses by a combined score of 72-3.

With the team spiraling downhill, moves in some capacity may become imminent for New England. Could those moves start at the top with Bill Belichick?

FS1’s Colin Cowherd expressed that he may see a path where the Patriots do indeed move on from the legendary head coach.

“Everybody is replaceable,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on Thursday. “Belichick wouldn’t respect the coach who didn’t cut Belichick the host.”

Story continues below advertisement

Belichick with Brady: 249-75

Belichick without Brady: 81-94



"Tom Landry got fired. Andy Reid got fired. Belichick is not untouchable." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/7QaAscbdXf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 12, 2023

Throughout his tenure in New England, Belichick molded his craft as a personnel manager on letting players go before a decline, from Ty Law to Tom Brady. Based on that philosophy, Cowherd believes that the move could make sense.

“Belichick would cut Belichick,” Cowherd added.

The FS1 host specifically cited the differences in Belichick’s record surrounding Tom Brady, going 249-75 with the seven-time Super Bowl champion and 81-94 without Brady.

Story continues below advertisement

“In a pivoting-to-offense NFL, he looks like a dinosaur,” Cowherd said.

In the four years since Brady’s departure from New England, the Patriots have struggled to get the offense rolling, have played in just one playoff game and underwent multiple shortcomings in generating personnel. It remains to be seen whether or not these major issues will be enough to validate moving on from Belichick.

“You can move off Bill Belichick,” Cowherd assessed. “(Tom) Landry and Andy Reid were fired. The longer he coaches, there is an unescapable truth: He doesn’t win big without Brady.”

Belichick and the Patriots enter Week 6 in need of a statement performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.