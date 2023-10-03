The Major League Baseball postseason kicks off Tuesday, with the National League proceedings beginning at 7:08 p.m. ET at American Family Field.

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of their best-of-three wild-card series.

Milwaukee enters as the No. 3 seed in the NL, rolling to an NL Central crown by finishing with a nine-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. The Brew Crew has not won a playoff series since 2018, when they came within one game of the World Series.

Arizona earned the sixth seed, finishing behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

Story continues below advertisement

Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Diamondbacks, while the Brewers counter with former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Milwaukee is the betting favorite for Game 1, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

Here’s how you can watch the Brewers-Diamondbacks postseason game:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN