Retired Patriots great James White knows the long list of factors that make for a great NFL offense.

White was a key cog in several successful units across his eight-year run in New England, including a few that helped the franchise win the Super Bowl. A far cry from those Patriots offenses is the 2023 group led by Mac Jones, which hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3.

On the latest episode of the “Eyes on Foxborough” podcast, White broke down what’s plaguing the Patriots offense.

“They just gotta clean things up,” White said, as transcribed by MassLive. “I just don’t see the energy on the offensive side of the ball. I don’t see the togetherness that you’re used to seeing. I don’t think anybody’s trying to motivate one another to be better. Like I said, I’m not there during practice. I’m not there in the meetings. So maybe it’s going on during that time, but on game day, it just looks like, ‘OK, whatever, we turn it over, just go to the sideline. We’ll try again,’ like nobody’s trying to push for guys to be better.

“And I think just that little bit maybe can help turn things around. I know it’s very hard to see it, there’s a lot of things that need to be corrected. But I think it can start there with maybe one guy, maybe multiple guys, just making sure everybody’s holding each other accountable on game day.”

Another factor White didn’t mention is inadequate personnel on that side of the football. And that falls on Bill Belichick, who might no longer be the best person for the general manager job in Foxboro, Mass.

All told, it doesn’t look like a quick fix is going to help the Patriots put up points. It sure seems like major changes need to be made in New England.

Featured image via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images