Arizona’s out-of-the-blue Cinderella run to the World Series put the Diamondbacks on the map this postseason, even garnering recognition from former Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

Ellsbury, a since-retired big leaguer following an 11-year playing career, tuned in for Arizona’s shocking comeback against the Phillies in the National League Championship Series, which included winning Games 6 and 7 in Philadelphia. The series even sparked some inner fandom for one Diamondbacks outfielder who had a major helping hand in lifting Arizona to the promised land: Corbin Carroll.

“I like Corbin Carroll’s game!” Ellsbury posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday night during Arizona’s 4-2 win over Philadelphia.

I like Corbin Carroll’s game! — Jacoby Ellsbury (@JacobyEllsbury) October 25, 2023

Carroll, the runaway favorite for NL Rookie of the Year, broke out during the regular season. The 23-year-old batted .285 with 25 home runs, 76 RBIs and 54 stolen bases in 155 games while also playing all three outfield positions.

That’s impressive, to say the least.

However, Carroll wasn’t done doing damage after Game 162, carrying on throughout October amid Arizona’s first World Series run since 2001. That was 22 years ago when Carroll was just two years old and Randy Johnson was too busy winning the Cy Young Award instead of taking pictures on NFL sidelines on Sundays.

In 12 debut postseason appearances, Carroll’s hit .295 with two home runs, six RBIs and four stolen bases. The left-handed hitter even recorded three base hits during Tuesday night’s Game 7, becoming the first rookie in Major League Baseball history to do so since Dustin Pedroia — Ellsbury’s former teammate — did for the Red Sox in 2007, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Not too shabby, right?

The World Series between the Diamondbacks and Rangers kick off Friday night in Texas with first pitch set for 8:07 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field.