Former Patriot Makes Funny Analogy For J.C. Jackson’s Return

J.C. Jackson last week followed a path taken by many other Patriots players before him.

Thanks to a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson became the 29th player to latch on for a second stint in New England in the Bill Belichick era. Jackson played the first four seasons of his NFL career in Foxboro, Mass. before his forgettable 19-month tenure with the Bolts.

Few know about the revolving door at Gillette Stadium more than Jamie Collins, the recently retired linebacker who took three tours of duty in New England. After the Jackson trade, Collins broke down the reunion in pretty humorous terms.

“It’s almost like being a kid all over again,” the Super Bowl XLIX champion told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “You tell your parents you’re leaving the house, and next thing you know, you’re walking back through the door and saying, ‘I’m home!'”

The Patriots apparently aren’t planning on easing Jackson back into the fold. The 2021 Pro Bowler, who didn’t play a single snap for the Chargers in Weeks 3 and 4, reportedly will play Sunday when New England hosts the New Orleans Saints. This might be out of necessity more than anything, as the Patriots are dealing with four injured cornerbacks.