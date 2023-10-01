Ja’Marr Chase Vents After Bengals’ Loss: ‘Always (Expletive) Open’

Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense have underperformed to start the 2023 NFL season.

The Bengals did not score a touchdown Sunday in a shocking 27-3 loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Through four games, Cincinnati has scored just 49 points on the season, averaging just over 12 points per game.

In the most recent loss, Chase hauled in seven catches for 73 yards. He had his lone 100-yard game of the season in Week 3 against the Los Angles Rams.

After the loss, Chase discussed his role in the offense with a reminder that he is ready to make plays when the ball comes his way.

“I’m open,” Chase told reporters, per WCMO’s Marshall Kramsky. “I’m always (expletive) open.”

The Bengals now are 1-3 on the year. Moving forward, Cincinnati needs more from its playmakers such as Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and quarterback Joe Burrow to ignite the offense.