How Red Sox International Scouting Could Help In Free Agent Race

The Boston Red Sox are in position to center their offseason around additions to the starting rotation.

Those could come from free agents such as Aaron Nola, Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell. The biggest name, however, comes from the international market in dominant young starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The 25-year-old dazzled in Japan once again in 2023, posting a 1.21 ERA as a 16-game winner with 165 strikeouts in 164 innings. His youth and pure stuff make him one of the offseason’s most desirable players.

In what should be a contested race, Boston may have an advantage with roots in Japan through signings from other pitchers such as Daisuke Matsuzaka and far more importantly with recent additions in Masataka Yoshida.

In a new piece for The Athletic, Chad Jennings explained how the Red Sox international scouting department could pay major dividends in a potential race for the young right-hander.

“The Red Sox have a significant scouting presence in Japan,” Jennings wrote. “It helped them land Masataka Yoshida last winter – and they are among the teams showing meaningful interest in Yamamoto this fall.”

Yamamoto would be the top option for the Red Sox this winter. Even if they sign him, the pitching staff undoubtedly needs more and will establish a priority for the new leader of Boston’s baseball operations department.

“Fair enough, but ‘needs pitching’ and ‘has some money’ should really define the Red Sox this offseason,” Jennings added. “Whether they add a second starter through free agency – Sonny Gray, Eduardo Rodriguez, Lucas Giolito and Jordan Montgomery are among the others hitting the open market – or through trade might depend on the new person who sits in the big chair. Regardless of who gets the job, it seems inevitable that they will see pitching as the team’s biggest need.”

As the offseason truly opens up in six weeks, Boston’s efforts to find pitching will be amplified in hopes of a return to contention.