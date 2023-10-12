Ja’Marr Chase Laughs Off Jab From D.K. Metcalf Before Seahawks-Bengals

D.K. Metcalf made some headlines with a jab at Ja’Marr Chase ahead of their Week 6 matchup, but the Cincinnati Bengals wideout played it off cool Thursday afternoon.

“He ain’t doing nothing but just praising his teammate, though,” Chase told reporters when asked about Metcalf’s comments, per CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia.

“That’s what he’s supposed to do. At the end of the day, it’s about game-time reps and game-time decisions. So, he (Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon) going to get the opportunity to get his matchups and just see who win that matchup.”

Chase’s response came after Metcalf praised both Chase and Witherspoon. Metcalf said he felt confident Witherspoon, Seattle’s 2023 first-round cornerback, would win his matchup against Chase.

“He’s just a great receiver, I tip my hat off to him what he’s done the first three years in the league,” Metcalf told reporters of Chase, per Locked On’s James Rapien.

Metcalf then added: “It’ll be fun to watch Sunday, but I think (Devon Witherspoon) will get the best of him.”

Chase and the Bengals currently are a 3-point home favorite ahead of the clash against Metcalf and the Seahawks.

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images