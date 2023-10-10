Mac Jones Reaffirms His Role As Patriots Starting Quarterback

Mac Jones is in a difficult spot after being benched in back-to-back weeks of blowout losses for the New England Patriots.

Most recently, the third-year quarterback went 12-for-22 with two interceptions in a 34-0 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

After two weeks of poor play and in-game replacements, the future of Jones’ stability as a starter is valid. Instead, Jones will remain the top quarterback on the New England depth chart and outlined his path to preparation.

“I’m going to focus on watching all of the tape that I can,” Jones said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Monday. “Just looking forward to trying to come up with a game plan of what we can do better. That’s what I do every week. I’ve done that every week since I’ve been in the NFL. I know that we haven’t done great on offense and there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding everything. At the end of the day, I’ve got to go out and focus on what I can control.”

While the Patriots have plenty of issues across plenty of departments on a 1-4 team, Jones is focusing on his own improvement in assessing his own performance.

“The biggest thing is focusing on how can I get better, right?” Jones added. “What are the issues here? What have I done in the games that hasn’t put us in a great spot? How can I do better? That’s what you focus on, right? You have to get back to one play at a time.”

Jones looks to lead the Patriots forward into an upcoming Week 6 encounter against the Las Vegas Raiders.