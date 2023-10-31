MLB Insider Sees Red Sox As Suitors For Marquee Free Agents

The Boston Red Sox should be in store for a major offseason with money to spend among assets to acquire significant talent to make a run next season.

Particularly on the pitching side, the Red Sox could make a splash with one or multiple big-name starters.

In a new piece for The Athletic, MLB insider Jim Bowden envisions that Boston will be in active pursuit as suitors for plenty of the top options of this winter’s free agent class.

Bowden listed the Red Sox as fits for two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola, San Diego Padres left-handed starter Blake Snell, former Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito and 2023 Boston infielder Justin Turner.

Story continues below advertisement

Bowden also provided his proposed contracts the each of those free agents would sign for this offseason:

-Ohtani: 10 years for $477 million (potential incentives to $500 million

-Yamamoto: Seven years for $211 million

-Nola: Five years for $125 million

-Snell: Five years for $122 million

-Giolito: Two years for $24 million (opt out after 2024)

-Turner: One year for $12 million

While they would revolutionize the Red Sox for years to come, Ohtani and Yamamoto may require bidding wars that Boston will not be ready to win. Deeper down the list, the Snell and Nola contracts would be rather reasonable given the quality production of the two starters who would headline the Red Sox rotation should they both sign.

Giolito struggled in the second half after stints with the Angels and Guardians, dropping his value if the Red Sox were to take a flyer on the righty.

A Turner reunion would also make sense for Boston to keep a leading veteran voice in the clubhouse and a key right-handed bat in the lineup. Bowden’s proposed deal would come under the assumption that Turner declines his 2024 player option.

Story continues below advertisement

With the World Series wrapping up this week, a busy winter is around the corner for the Red Sox.