Think you have a negative opinion of the Patriots? Just wait until you read some of the quotes in Albert Breer’s latest Monday Morning Quarterback column.

Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider spoke with a pair of league executives and one coach during and after New England’s humiliating 34-0 home loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. All painted a bleak picture of Bill Belichick’s roster, and none had great things to say about struggling quarterback Mac Jones.

Here are some of the top excerpts:

AFC executive: “Quite simply, they have no talent. And it doesn’t help that that’s at the quarterback spot as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

NFC executive: “The offensive line is bad, they can’t protect Mac, and Mac can’t move. They have no speed on offense at the skill positions. They used to have guys that could win one-on-one matchups; they don’t have any of those guys anymore. And defensively, they’re banged up. Losing (Matthew) Judon hurts. Losing the rookie corner (Christian Gonzalez) hurts, too, along with Marcus Jones.”

NFC coach: “They look extremely low on talent, to be honest. They have a pretty vanilla plan from what I can tell. An average-at-best QB only exacerbates those issues. They aren’t exactly world-beaters on defense now either — and losing Judon really hurt, and the two feed off each other. Defense gets a stop, offense goes three-and-out, defense back out there, basically no rest. … None of their skill players scare me. Hunter Henry is solid, not close to elite. OL looks sh–ty. Backs are slow. Receivers are overpaid free agents.”

The Patriots now are 1-4 and closer to the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft than a playoff appearance. Calls for Belichick and Mac Jones to lose their jobs never have been louder.

New England will try to get back on track this Sunday when it visits the Las Vegas Raiders. However, at this point, a victory would surprise just about everyone.