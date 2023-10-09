This probably won’t come as a shock, but Bill Belichick really doesn’t want to talk about Patriots quarterbacks.

Sunday at Gillette Stadium saw another awkward afternoon for Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Jones, who was benched last week against the Dallas Cowboys, was pulled again midway through the second half after committing three turnovers in a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. And Zappe, who entered the game to an ovation from a half-empty stadium, once again struggled in relief.

After the game, Belichick essentially confirmed Jones will start this Sunday when 1-4 New England visits the Las Vegas Raiders. He also reiterated Jones was benched due to time and score rather than performance.

The Patriots head coach faced similar questions during a Monday morning Zoom call, including being asked whether Zappe is a variable NFL starter. That question led to a testy back-and-forth between Belichick and NBC Sports Boston reporter Phil Perry.

Here’s a full transcript:

(Note: We’d recommend watching a video of the exchange to gain a better sense of Belichick’s attitude.)

Question: “You referenced the score yesterday when you were asked about taking Mac out of the game. Was he removed in order to prevent injury?”

Belichick: “I think with the whole situation of the game, I felt like that was the best thing to do at the time. There was a lot of things that went into it. But yeah, that would be part of it and just the way the game had gone and so forth. There were multiple things.”

Question: “I know you were asked if you still consider Mac your quarterback moving forward last night. Do you consider Bailey (Zappe) a viable starting option for you?”

Belichick: “I’m sure if I had left Mac in the game and he had gotten injured you’d be asking me why he was still in the game when it was 31-0. So, it is what it is.”

Question: “But with Bailey, do you consider him a starting player potentially?”

Belichick: “Look, I have confidence in every player that is on the team. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be on the team. So, every player that is on the team, I have confidence in them.”

Belichick’s continued defense of Jones is notable considering his prior indifference when asked about the young QB.

Perhaps that’s because he knows he’s given the 2021 first-round pick nothing to work with. Or he knows the Patriots don’t have any better options, including Zappe, who was cut in late August. Or both.

Either way, Belichick and Jones both need to win in Vegas, or else their Patriots futures might be decided for them.