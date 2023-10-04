FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones’ stock has taken a notable hit.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who had arguably his worst NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, is under intense scrutiny by those outside the confines of Gillette Stadium. Some have started to believe the 2021 first-round draftee is not a franchise quarterback and others have speculated on the future of the 25-year-old.

Those in the Patriots locker room, however, don’t have those same concerns.

“I have no worries about Mac,” Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott confirmed after Wednesday’s practice. “I know he’ll get it together. He’s very assertive, he’s been good this week.”

While Jones’ stat line against the Cowboys was worrisome — 12-for-21 for 150 yards with two interceptions — it was his decision-making which has followed him days after the loss. Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien expressed how Jones made uncharacteristic mistakes in the contest, though also expressed confidence in a bounce-back effort. It’s fair to say Jones was one of New England’s worst players in a 38-3 defeat where poor performances littered the turf at AT&T Stadium.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry doesn’t expect that will trickle into New England’s Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Henry said he’s seen Patriots teammates start to “attack” the week ahead, and believes Jones will continue to be among the group that does so.

“I mean, he’s a tough guy. He’s a tough, tough guy,” Henry said Wednesday. “He’s a great leader. He was voted captain for a reason. He’s respected by his teammates, respected by all of us. So excited to go battle with him this weekend.”

Jones and the Patriots will not have an easy bounce-back spot. The Saints defense was lauded by Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Elliott credited New Orleans’ experience on that side of the football.

But if Jones and the Patriots want to take a stand against those aforementioned sky-is-falling discussions, they’ll have to do so in short order.