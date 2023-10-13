FOXBORO, Mass. — Priority No. 1 for the Patriots on Sunday will be containing star receiver Davante Adams. And history suggests they can pull it off.

But a close second will be limiting a wideout whom New England’s players and coaches are especially familiar with.

Jakobi Meyers, who signed with Las Vegas last spring after four seasons with the Patriots, ranks second on the Raiders in both receptions (25) and yards (274), trailing Adams in both categories. Both players posted three touchdowns over the first five weeks, with Meyers missing one game due to a concussion.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson practiced against Meyers for three seasons before signing with the Chargers. He was a healthy scratch in Week 4 when Los Angeles played Vegas, but he obviously spent time studying Meyers before the matchup.

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson, who was traded back to New England a little over a week ago, will face Meyers on Sunday when the Patriots visit the Raiders. He spoke about his former teammate Friday morning while meeting with reporters.

“He goes hard,” Jackson said of Meyers. “I would say Jakobi is a guy, he goes hard every play. So, you really can’t tell if he’s running a route or if he’s about to block you. So, you just gotta be on it with him.”

Was Meyers hard to practice against?

“Yes, he was,” Jackson said. “Jakobi is a great receiver. He’s definitely aggressive. He’s not scared to block. And he’s starting to get better at running routes.”

Story continues below advertisement

To put it mildly, the Patriots’ decision to let Meyers walk in free agency hasn’t worked out. JuJu Smith-Schuster, essentially signed to replace Meyers, was a total non-factor in his first five games, posting 14 catches for just 86 yards — and zero touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster also could miss Sunday’s game after suffering a concussion last Sunday.

Watching Meyers go off on Sunday would add insult to injury for a reeling franchise. Keeping the former Patriot in check could mean the difference between a season-saving win and a franchise-altering defeat.