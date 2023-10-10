Red Sox Could Look At Familiar Faces To Fill Coaching Staff Voids

The Boston Red Sox have a number of organizational roles to fill this offseason.

In fact, they added a pair of openings Sunday by firing pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach/infield instructor Carlos Febles.

In the grand scheme of things, the Red Sox likely aren’t intently focused on finding replacements for Bush and Febles just yet. They kind of have to hire the person who will hire those replacements, after all. Boston surely is still doing its due diligence on potential options that might become available over the next few weeks — and so are we.

Let’s take a look at some possible options for the Red Sox to fill their pitching coach and third base coach/infield instructor openings, including some familiar faces.

Connor McGuiness, Los Angeles Dodgers

There aren’t many organizations that have a better track record at developing pitchers than the Dodgers. That’s why we like the idea of swiping one of the men who has been instrumental in helping them over the last few seasons.

The Dodgers hired Connor McGuiness in 202, and he has held the title of assistant pitching coach since. In those years, LA has seen the likes of Tony Gonsolin, Dustin Maye, Bobby Miller and Brusdar Graterol develop into elite arms. There are few people who would argue with hiring a pitching coach away from the Dodgers.

Ruben Niebla, San Diego Padres

Niebla is currently the pitching coach out in San Diego, but he made his name with the Cleveland Guardians’ organization.

If you’re looking for a guy with a great track record, look no further than Niebla. In his seven seasons as minor league pitching coordinator, Niebla oversaw the development of guys like Shane Bieber, Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger. He now works with future National League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. Who knows, perhaps he could join his pitching coach with the Red Sox?

Joey Cora, New York Mets

How fun would a family affair be in Boston?

Joey Cora is the older brother of Red Sox manager Alex Cora and has long been viewed as one of the better third base coaches in Major League Baseball. He’s held that title with the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and Mets.

“He does everything right,” Alex Cora said of Joey Cora in 2022, per MLB.com. “I know we have heroes and most of them live outside your house, but my hero was right there. He was eating rice and beans just like me. He did everything. He went to college. He was a big leaguer, he was a coach. Just follow his lead and you are going to be OK, and so far I’ve been doing OK.”

The admiration is certainly there.

Phil Nevin, Free Agent

It would admittedly feel weird to see Nevin in a Red Sox uniform, but there’s no doubt he’s had success in the third-base role.

Nevin served in the same role for the New York Yankees from 2017 to 2022 and had success during that period before being hired as the Los Angeles Angels’ bench coach role and eventually the managerial job. He’s got the experience.