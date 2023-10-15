The Patriots haven’t given Mac Jones a strong enough supporting cast to be a great NFL quarterback, but that defense of the third-year quarterback only goes so far.

Jones certainly deserves some blame for how putrid New England’s offense has been this season, and the same was true for the ongoing offensive struggles of the 2022 Patriots. Bill Belichick and company knew they weren’t using a 2021 first-round pick on an uber-athletic, big-armed QB, but Jones was supposed to thrive in Foxboro, Mass. due to his smarts and other intangibles.

Those traits haven’t surfaced much this season, and that’s reportedly why some people with the Patriots have soured on Jones.

“Not only has his confidence taken a blow — and understandably so — but the confidence of those in the organization in Mac Jones as a starting quarterback has taken a major blow as well,” NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry said Sunday on “Patriots Pregame Live.” “There are two areas where the Patriots expect their quarterbacks to be able to thrive, and Mac Jones in particular based on his skill set: decision-making and leadership.

“Those are two things he should be able to excel at at this stage in his career, in Year 3, in this offense under Bill O’Brien even with the pieces around him being substandard. The confidence has been lost in a variety of corners in the organization in that he will be able to execute his job when it comes to those two major factors: decision-making and leadership.”

Sunday’s game in Las Vegas sure feels like it’s Jones’ last chance to prove he’s worthy of keeping his QB1 job. The Patriots now have four quarterbacks on their roster, and one of Jones’ backups might have a chance to put his name on the map at Allegiant Stadium.

If Jones’ struggles persist in Week 6, New England should give someone else a shot. It can’t get any worse, right?