David Pastrnak sought out some advice before his second penalty shot of the Bruins’ centennial season.

Pastrnak was awarded a penalty shot after he was hacked by Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman on a third-period breakaway at TD Garden. And prior to skating the puck from center ice, Pastrnak consulted Boston’s starting goaltender.

“He asked me what to do. I just smiled at him,” Swayman told reporters, per MassLive. “I knew it was going in.”

Swayman was right. With a slow pace in front of the net, Pastrnak got Detroit netminder Ville Husso off-balance with a deke and roofed the puck to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead in the final stanza.

It marked Pastrnak’s second penalty-shot goal in as many weeks. Earlier this month in Nashville, the three-time All-Star used a floorball-inspired approach to find the back of the net. That lighting of the lamp also didn’t surprise Swayman, as the strategy Pastrnak employed works on the Bruins goalie “every time” in practice.

Pastrnak added an empty-net goal after his latest dazzling display of skill, and the pair of tallies helped the Bruins pick up a 4-1 win over their Original Six rival. The 27-year-old will try to maintain his torrid pace Monday when the B’s host the Florida Panthers.