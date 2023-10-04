Here’s When NASCAR Returns To New Hampshire In 2024

Ahead of the final race of the Round of 12, the NASCAR schedule for the 2024 Cup Series season was released Wednesday.

The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi acquired a copy of the upcoming schedule, and it featured notable changes. NASCAR confirmed it will make a visit to Iowa Speedway on June 16.

Martin Truex Jr. overcame the “New Hampshire curse” this season and finally won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17. NASCAR will arrive in Loudon, N.H. a month early next season when it comes in after the Iowa race June 23.

Due to NASCAR’s media rights deal with NBC Universal, the season will take a break for the 2024 Olympics in Paris starting July 28 and will return to action at Richmond on Aug. 11. The regular-season finale will be pushed up to Sept. 1 at Darlington, and the playoffs are scheduled to begin in Atlanta on Sept. 8. The championship race at Phoenix will be Nov. 10.

The season begins with the Busch Light Clash — the race doesn’t count toward points — from the L.A. Coliseum on Feb. 4. A NASCAR Mexico series race opens the weekend for the first time in NASCAR history.