Alex Cora just broke some pretty big news about what the Red Sox will look like on the field in 2024.

No, the Boston manager didn’t announce the signing of Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Nola (at least not yet), but he did go on DraftKings Sportsbook’s “Name Redacted Podcast” where he told Jared Carrabis the Sox will have a consistent uniform schedule in 2024.

“There’s gonna be structure next year,” Cora said in a video clip shared by cohost Tyler Milliken. “There’s going to be a lot of whites, a lot of greys. I think our uniforms are great. Good-looking uniforms.”

Fans who like the alternate jerseys — including the yellow City Connect tops — will also be happy to hear those aren’t going away. However, the Red Sox, according to Cora, will use a structured weekly schedule for their uniforms.

HOME

Monday-Thursday, Sunday: all white

Friday: red tops

Saturday: City Connect (yellow)

ROAD

Monday-Thursday, Saturday-Sunday: all grey

Friday: blue tops

Cora said the change was in part inspired by seeing the Rangers in the World Series, and the skipper said he reached out to clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin to talk about the kits.

“We need structure with our uniforms. We have to. We cannot rely on yellow whenever we suck, you know what I’m saying?” Cora said, referring to the team’s past habit of going to the City Connect look in the middle of a skid.

He also believes this change will create something of a tradition when it comes to Saturday games at Fenway Park.

“Like on Saturdays, you know, people know City Connect,” he said. “If you go, wear yellow to Fenway Park, let’s go.”