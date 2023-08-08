And it was all yellow…

The Boston Red Sox kicked off a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals in their iconic yellow City Connect uniforms.

Pablo Reyes was ultimately the star of the game for the Sox, making crucial defensive plays and nailing a walk-off grand slam to secure the victory.

The Red Sox are undefeated this season while sporting their Boston Marathon-inspired look.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images